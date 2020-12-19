Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Shares Gap Down to $1,443.00

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,443.00, but opened at $1,393.00. Abcam plc (ABC.L) shares last traded at $1,431.00, with a volume of 67,057 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Get Abcam plc (ABC.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,429.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,346.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total transaction of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61).

Abcam plc (ABC.L) Company Profile (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.