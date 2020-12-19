Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Shares Up 18.2%

Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 913,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 266,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.52 million and a P/E ratio of 0.79.

About Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

