Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.20. 6,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.