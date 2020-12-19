Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.60.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $293.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

