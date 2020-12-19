ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. ABM Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

