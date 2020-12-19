Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $303.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. 140166 lowered Accenture from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.93.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $266.25 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 47.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 654.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.