ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $999,544.13 and approximately $7,103.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,811,506 coins and its circulating supply is 85,669,496 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

