ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 21% higher against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $4,752.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,805,747 coins and its circulating supply is 85,663,736 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

