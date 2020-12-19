AdEx (ADX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00058945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00406861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027008 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 104.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002067 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

