AdEx Network (ADX) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $34.75 million and $78.39 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00387068 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.91 or 0.02379133 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 114,887,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,745,147 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.