Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.27 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.