Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.57.

Whirlpool stock opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

