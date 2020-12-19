Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Gartner by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gartner by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.21. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.