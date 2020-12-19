Aeon Achieves Market Cap of $5.77 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $3,658.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00664816 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

