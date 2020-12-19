Aeryus Market Capitalization Hits $20,823.54 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Aeryus has a total market cap of $20,823.54 and $3.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeryus token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeryus has traded 89.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

