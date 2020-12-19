AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $323.12

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.12 and traded as high as $335.00. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 7,608 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

