AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AGCO by 113.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.