AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

