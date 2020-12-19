AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to $29.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

