Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.05. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 407,689 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

