Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0007

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $13,234.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.93 or 0.02820911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00027959 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.