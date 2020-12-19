Aleph.im (ALEPH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $569,990.00

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $569,990.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00141386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00743338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00176902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00370662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00076005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00118992 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,110,279 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

