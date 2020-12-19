Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading Down 5.5%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 1,772,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,657,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $17,889,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,467 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 740,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 115.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 523,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at about $825,000.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

