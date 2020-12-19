Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 1,777,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,082. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.