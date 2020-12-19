Algorand Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $436.93 million and $172.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00141066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00738159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00176501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00369086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00118872 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,252,497 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

