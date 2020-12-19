Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $172.63 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $436.93 million and $172.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,252,497 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

