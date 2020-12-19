Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Down 7.5%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,995,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,678,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 87,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,858.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

