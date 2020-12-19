Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,520,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $79,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.