Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Robert Brent Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $26.30 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $21,345,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,346,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $6,218,000.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

