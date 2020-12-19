Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof Sells 4,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $228,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $186,160.00.

ALTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 551,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,426.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

