American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.83 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.25). American Airlines Group reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 433%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($19.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.11) to ($19.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. 140166 downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,075 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

