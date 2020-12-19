American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92. American Well has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.