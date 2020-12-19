Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.02 Million

Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post $726.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $729.05 million. Avaya posted sales of $717.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. 1,569,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,755. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

