Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $37.41 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $257,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

