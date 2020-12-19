Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post $1.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.25. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. 1,434,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Crown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

