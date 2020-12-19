Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.44). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,299 shares of company stock valued at $597,009. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

