Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $19.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.54. 2,801,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,664. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,402 shares of company stock worth $19,305,743. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Qualys by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

