Analysts Expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. SVMK reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,794 shares of company stock worth $794,108. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SVMK by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after buying an additional 648,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 1,773,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,639. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.