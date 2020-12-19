Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $410.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.30 million and the lowest is $390.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $374.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 653,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,580,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

