Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $150.31

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.75.
ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").
