Analysts Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target at $10.18

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,786,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 884,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,963,000 after acquiring an additional 758,892 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 388,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 363,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

