Analysts Set Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) PT at $8.13

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPFH. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

BPFH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 2,413,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

