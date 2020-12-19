Analysts Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT at $17.20

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,404 shares of company stock worth $21,546,104 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $21,734,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 176.3% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 89,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

