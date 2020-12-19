Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $11.43

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 2,206,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,102. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

