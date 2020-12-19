Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Target Price at $16.80

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,393. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 544,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 826.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $233,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

