Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Target Price at $9.82

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,820,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,555. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

