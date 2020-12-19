Analyzing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Corcept Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 4 10 0 2.71 Corcept Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $72.93, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.03%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals N/A -45.02% -40.12% Corcept Therapeutics 30.73% 25.38% 23.16%

Risk & Volatility

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Corcept Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $25.00 million 124.93 -$192.26 million ($4.48) -12.25 Corcept Therapeutics $306.49 million 9.95 $94.18 million $0.77 34.10

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas. The company is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumors; and Rebastinib, which is in Phase Ib/II trial to treat solid tumors, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. In addition, its preclinical stage drug candidate is DCC-3116 for the treatment of RAS mutant cancers. Deciphera has partnership with K2fly, which offers cloud monitoring platform, to create an integrated monitoring and governance platform for tailing storage facilities. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and Abraxane in combination with relacorilant, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with serous ovarian tumors, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator combined with Xtandi that is in open label dose finding trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator that is in Phase II for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.