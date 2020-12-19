Analyzing Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) & Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Pharmaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics N/A -71.94% -56.24% Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Pharmaxis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.68 million ($8.13) -1.58 Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.02 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Pharmaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics and Pharmaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 41.48%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Summary

Pharmaxis beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of duchenne muscular dystrophy, friedreich ataxia, myotonic dystrophy 1, and a-synucleinopathies, as well as neurological and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has research and discovery collaboration agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with MyoKardia, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize novel targeted therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pharmaxis Company Profile

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.