ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.87. 2,547,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,889,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.00 and a beta of 1.91.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

