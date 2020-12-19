Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ANIK traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 569,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,018. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $636.83 million, a P/E ratio of -95.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

